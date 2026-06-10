Health minister unveils reform agenda; highlights Rs 2,493-crore liability

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has said that the state health department is grappling with a massive financial burden, including pending dues of Rs 476 crore to pharmaceutical companies and Rs 2,017 crore under the Karunya Health Protection Scheme, warning that the liabilities are affecting the availability of life-saving medical equipment and causing delays in surgeries at government hospitals.
The minister was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the Kayakalpam public outreach programme organised by the health department in Kozhikode. The initiative aims to directly assess the challenges faced by the healthcare sector and identify solutions through consultations with public representatives, health workers and the public. Muraleedharan said the department inherited substantial financial liabilities when the new government assumed office.
According to him, delays in payments have led some suppliers to suspend the distribution of essential medical equipment and medicines, adversely affecting healthcare delivery in government institutions. “Outstanding dues have even affected the supply of life-saving equipment. In many cases, delays in surgeries at government hospitals are linked to these financial constraints,” he said.
Kayakalpam public outreach programme also witnessed one of the major announcements of the present government after taking charge — the virtual autopsy system. Responding to a request from Shafi Parambil, the minister announced that the government would move forward with plans to introduce a virtual autopsy system.
The technology enables post-mortem examinations without surgically opening the body, using advanced imaging techniques such as CT and MRI scans to determine the cause of death. The facility that might cost Rs 30 crore is expected to significantly modernise forensic investigations in the state.
CSR funds for hospital development
The minister announced that the government would explore all possible funding avenues, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions, to modernise public healthcare facilities. He clarified that the proposal to utilise CSR funds for constructing buildings and improving infrastructure in government hospitals should not be misconstrued as an attempt to privatise the public healthcare system.
“Institutions willing to support government hospitals will be encouraged. CSR funds can be used for infrastructure development and facility enhancement. Attempts are being made to falsely portray this as privatisation,” he said.
Muraleedharan strongly rejected allegations that the government intends to privatise public hospitals, calling such claims misleading and politically motivated.The minister said a comprehensive review of the healthcare system would be undertaken, covering hospital buildings, medical equipment, infrastructure deficiencies and staff shortages, including vacancies of doctors and specialist physicians.