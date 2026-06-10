Health minister unveils reform agenda; highlights Rs 2,493-crore liability

KOZHIKODE: Health Minister K Muraleedharan has said that the state health department is grappling with a massive financial burden, including pending dues of Rs 476 crore to pharmaceutical companies and Rs 2,017 crore under the Karunya Health Protection Scheme, warning that the liabilities are affecting the availability of life-saving medical equipment and causing delays in surgeries at government hospitals.

The minister was speaking at the state-level inauguration of the Kayakalpam public outreach programme organised by the health department in Kozhikode. The initiative aims to directly assess the challenges faced by the healthcare sector and identify solutions through consultations with public representatives, health workers and the public. Muraleedharan said the department inherited substantial financial liabilities when the new government assumed office.

According to him, delays in payments have led some suppliers to suspend the distribution of essential medical equipment and medicines, adversely affecting healthcare delivery in government institutions. “Outstanding dues have even affected the supply of life-saving equipment. In many cases, delays in surgeries at government hospitals are linked to these financial constraints,” he said.

Kayakalpam public outreach programme also witnessed one of the major announcements of the present government after taking charge — the virtual autopsy system. Responding to a request from Shafi Parambil, the minister announced that the government would move forward with plans to introduce a virtual autopsy system.

The technology enables post-mortem examinations without surgically opening the body, using advanced imaging techniques such as CT and MRI scans to determine the cause of death. The facility that might cost Rs 30 crore is expected to significantly modernise forensic investigations in the state.