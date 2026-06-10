Kannur airport faces connectivity challenges as airlines rationalise services

Similarly, the airline’s Bengaluru route will also see a cut in services. At present, two IndiGo flights operate daily between Kannur and Bengaluru, but from June 14, only one daily service will continue from June 15, while the second flight will be withdrawn.

In addition, IndiGo is set to restart a daily flight service between Kannur and Fujairah from June 25, further enhancing international connectivity from the airport.

There is some relief for passengers travelling from Kannur, as Air India Express is set to restore certain services that had been suspended in recent weeks. The airline’s Bengaluru service, which was discontinued on June 1, is scheduled to resume operations from June 23 with two flights a week.

Following the outbreak of the war, passenger traffic at the airport dropped sharply to just 5,329 in March.

However, the numbers gradually recovered, increasing to 45,000 in April and further rising to 87,259 in May.