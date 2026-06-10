KSRTC driver puts lives in Peril with Reckless NH stunt

KOZHIKODE: Looking to avoid paying toll penalty for insufficient balance, a KSRTC bus driver drove around 3km in reverse on the busy Kozhikode bypass of NH-66 recently, an act that has triggered widespread criticism for endangering public safety.

Swinging into action after video of the driver’s irresponsible manoeuvre in broad daylight on June 4 was circulated, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) said it was preparing to issue a stern show-cause notice to the KSRTC.

The state-run carrier initiated strict action, too, with chairman and managing director Pramoj Shankar declaring on Tuesday that both the driver and conductor on duty on board the Neyyattinkara-Kannur Superfast service have been terminated.

“A detailed departmental investigation is currently under way to determine further action,” he said.

The shocking violation occurred around 3pm on June 4, while the KSRTC Superfast bus was moving from Kozhikode towards Ramanattukara. Upon reaching the Olavanna toll plaza in Pantheerankavu, the driver realised that the vehicle’s FASTag account had insufficient balance to pay the fee. Instead of sorting the matter out, the driver started driving the bus in reverse, backing it into oncoming traffic.

The driver initially stuck to the high-speed lane of the highway. As motorists honked frantically and flashed headlights, the driver steered the bus onto the slow-moving traffic lane. All this continued for nearly 3km until the bus reached a designated exit point towards the service road. Here, too, the driver executed a sharp, wide turn, blocking the bypass and triggering a traffic gridlock.