Master of 'thug' Malayalam

When one thanks us, our response is "welcome", but with a sarcastic "Nanni maathrame ullu." And when we have to jump into a conversation with a new tidbit, we call attention to ourselves with a "By the by." Also, when someone doesn't show us enough attention, we call them "jaada thendi".
And one of his most important contributions to human civilisation was his famous sniff test, followed by "Kochi ethi". It drew people's attention to Kochi's perennial garbage menace that produces a massive stink.
For a generation of Malayalis, Salim Kumar was more than an actor or director — he was a contributor to the language itself. His dialogues changed the way we speak and express ourselves every day. And if one were to marvel at the sheer range of emotions and expressions he so effortlessly gifted Malayalis, Salim Kumar himself might have shrugged and said:
"Ithokke enthu."
As he passed away on June 6, Malayalis around the world reconnected with dialogues that made him a presence we will never forget. Salim will remain immortal as long as the Malayalam language exists. On that note, TNIE revisits a few famous dialogues by the great actor.
“Kaanaan oru look illenne ullu, bhayankara buddhiya”
Every Malayali has, at some point, borrowed this line after pulling off something unexpectedly clever. In ‘Meesha Madhavan’, Salim Kumar’s advocate Mukundan Unni delivers it with complete conviction after a rare moment of success. The humour lies not just in the boast, but in the character’s utter faith in his own brilliance. Over time, the dialogue became a playful way of celebrating personal victories or when you pat yourself on the back before anyone else does.
“Thalararuthu Ramankutty, thalararuthu”
The official motivational quote for Malayalis. This simple line from the movie ‘Kalyanaraman’ became the default response to setbacks, both big and small. Failed an exam? Missed a deadline? Struggling through a difficult week? The automatic response is, “Thalararuthu Ramankutty.” Depending on the situation, it can be encouragement, consolation or gentle teasing.
“Enikku pranthayi poyathano, atho nattukarkk motham pranthayo?”
Some moments are so startling that they leave us wondering whether what just happened is actually real. In ‘Mayavi’, Kannan Srank voices this feeling perfectly with his now-iconic question: “Enikku pranthayi poyathano, atho nattukarkk motham pranthayo?” Over the years, the dialogue has become a go-to response for absurd and surprisingly pleasant situations. A rare act of kindness, unexpectedly good treatment, or a piece of unbelievable good news can prompt the line just as easily as a baffling situation.
“Enthino vendi thilakkunna sambar”
Some situations seem to be moving forward with great energy but no clear purpose. For those moments, Malayalis have long had “Enthino vendi thilakkunna sambar.” Since ‘Kalyanaraman’, the phrase has been used to describe pointless effort. It surfaces whenever people find themselves caught in pointless routines, unnecessary work or situations that seem to continue because nobody stopped them. Years after the film's release, the image of a pot of sambar boiling for no apparent reason remains instantly relatable.
"Pedikkanda, odikko!"
A classic dialogue from ‘Hallo’. Only a few lines capture panic quite as brilliantly as this one. The timing and delivery by Salim Kumar create the contradiction — a statement meant to reassure, immediately followed by advice to flee— this is where the humour lies. Over the years, Malayalis have adopted the dialogue for situations spiralling out of control. Whenever calm is no longer an option, "Pedikkanda, odikko!" says it all.
"Don't do... Don't do..."
Some bad decisions announce themselves long before they are made. For those moments, there is Salim Kumar's now-iconic warning from ‘Thilakkam’: "Don't do... Don't do..." Whether someone is about to send an impulsive message, take an unnecessary risk or ignore obvious advice, the phrase has become the go-to intervention. Rarely successful, but always memorable.
"Pandithan aanennu thonnunnu"
Every group has one — the person who always has an answer, an opinion or an explanation ready. "Pandithan aanennu thonnunnu" from ‘Chattambinadu’ became the perfect response to such moments. Used with varying degrees of affection and sarcasm, the line is often reserved for self-appointed experts, unsolicited advisers and those who wear their wisdom a little too proudly.
"Ellaam shadapade shadapade aayirunnu"
Another classic that helps when days or moments move so fast that there is barely any time to process what is happening. Since Salim Kumar popularised the phrase, "Ellaam shadapade shadapade aayirunnu" has become a common way of describing such experiences. Whether recounting a hectic wedding or an unusually chaotic time, the dialogue perfectly captures the feeling of events unfolding at breakneck speed.