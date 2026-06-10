Master of 'thug' Malayalam

When one thanks us, our response is "welcome", but with a sarcastic "Nanni maathrame ullu." And when we have to jump into a conversation with a new tidbit, we call attention to ourselves with a "By the by." Also, when someone doesn't show us enough attention, we call them "jaada thendi".

And one of his most important contributions to human civilisation was his famous sniff test, followed by "Kochi ethi". It drew people's attention to Kochi's perennial garbage menace that produces a massive stink.

For a generation of Malayalis, Salim Kumar was more than an actor or director — he was a contributor to the language itself. His dialogues changed the way we speak and express ourselves every day. And if one were to marvel at the sheer range of emotions and expressions he so effortlessly gifted Malayalis, Salim Kumar himself might have shrugged and said:

"Ithokke enthu."

As he passed away on June 6, Malayalis around the world reconnected with dialogues that made him a presence we will never forget. Salim will remain immortal as long as the Malayalam language exists. On that note, TNIE revisits a few famous dialogues by the great actor.

“Kaanaan oru look illenne ullu, bhayankara buddhiya”

Every Malayali has, at some point, borrowed this line after pulling off something unexpectedly clever. In ‘Meesha Madhavan’, Salim Kumar’s advocate Mukundan Unni delivers it with complete conviction after a rare moment of success. The humour lies not just in the boast, but in the character’s utter faith in his own brilliance. Over time, the dialogue became a playful way of celebrating personal victories or when you pat yourself on the back before anyone else does.

“Thalararuthu Ramankutty, thalararuthu”

The official motivational quote for Malayalis. This simple line from the movie ‘Kalyanaraman’ became the default response to setbacks, both big and small. Failed an exam? Missed a deadline? Struggling through a difficult week? The automatic response is, “Thalararuthu Ramankutty.” Depending on the situation, it can be encouragement, consolation or gentle teasing.