Muvattupuzha man’s decades-long effort bears fruit, two acre farmland turns mini forest

KOLLAM: What began as a personal passion for plants and forests during childhood has grown into a thriving ecosystem spanning two acres for John Mathew, a resident of East Marady in Muvattupuzha. His decades-long efforts to conserve indigenous and endangered plant species earned him the state government’s Vanamithra Award for 2025, which was presented by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.

For nearly 25 years, John has been transforming his land into a miniature forest, investing his time, energy, and personal savings to collect and nurture native trees and medicinal plants, many of which are becoming increasingly rare in Kerala.

“I bought this land several years ago and wanted to create an ecosystem here. When I started, many people used to ask me what benefit I would get from turning my land into a forest. Some even mocked the idea. But I was passionate about it and continued,” John told TNIE.

The ‘hobby’ gradually evolved into a mission of conservation. Over the years, he travelled to different parts of the state in search of indigenous species facing decline in their natural habitats. One such species was kulavetti, traditionally found in the Kunnamkulam region, which he successfully introduced and cultivated on his property.

Today, the verdant landscape is home to a remarkable collection of plants including nalpamaram, a group of four medicinal trees widely used in Ayurveda, nagamaram (cannonball tree), palashu or ‘flame of the forest’, triphala species, dashapushpangal, panchavalkkam, and several other medicinal and culturally significant plants.

Among his prized collections are the 27 nakshatravrikshangal, trees associated with the 27 birth stars in Indian astrology.