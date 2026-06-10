Muvattupuzha man’s decades-long effort bears fruit, two acre farmland turns mini forest

KOLLAM: What began as a personal passion for plants and forests during childhood has grown into a thriving ecosystem spanning two acres for John Mathew, a resident of East Marady in Muvattupuzha. His decades-long efforts to conserve indigenous and endangered plant species earned him the state government’s Vanamithra Award for 2025, which was presented by Forest Minister Shibu Baby John on the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5.
For nearly 25 years, John has been transforming his land into a miniature forest, investing his time, energy, and personal savings to collect and nurture native trees and medicinal plants, many of which are becoming increasingly rare in Kerala.
“I bought this land several years ago and wanted to create an ecosystem here. When I started, many people used to ask me what benefit I would get from turning my land into a forest. Some even mocked the idea. But I was passionate about it and continued,” John told TNIE.
The ‘hobby’ gradually evolved into a mission of conservation. Over the years, he travelled to different parts of the state in search of indigenous species facing decline in their natural habitats. One such species was kulavetti, traditionally found in the Kunnamkulam region, which he successfully introduced and cultivated on his property.
Today, the verdant landscape is home to a remarkable collection of plants including nalpamaram, a group of four medicinal trees widely used in Ayurveda, nagamaram (cannonball tree), palashu or ‘flame of the forest’, triphala species, dashapushpangal, panchavalkkam, and several other medicinal and culturally significant plants.
Among his prized collections are the 27 nakshatravrikshangal, trees associated with the 27 birth stars in Indian astrology.
“Collecting all of them and growing them in one place wasn’t easy, but I managed to bring them together here,” he said.
The flourishing green cover has also attracted diverse wildlife. John said his property has become a refuge for several bird and butterfly species. Rare birds such as the orange-headed thrush, heart-spotted woodpecker, jungle owlet and red spurfowl have been spotted on the premises. He estimated that nearly 100 species of butterflies have been recorded in the area.
Beyond biodiversity conservation, the transformation has also had a visible impact on the local environment. According to John, the land suffered from water scarcity when he first purchased it. Now, the property has water availability throughout the year.
“There used to be water shortage here earlier. After years of growing trees and improving the ecosystem, we now have enough water even when some nearby areas continue to face shortage,” he said.
For John, the award is a recognition not merely of an individual’s efforts but of the belief that small, sustained actions can help restore nature. What was once dismissed as an unproductive venture has today become a thriving forest, teeming with life and serving as a living example of grassroots conservation.