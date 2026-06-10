Sree Narayana Guru needs to be freed from confines of politics, says Tharoor

What prompted you to write the book?

I was always struck by the fact that Sree Narayana Guru is so astonishingly well-known in Kerala — he won hands down in a poll on the Malayali of the millennium — yet not many have heard about him in the north. In a random experiment, I asked 20 people about him, and 19 of them went blank. There was an information gap. I felt that if I tackled a subject otherwise deemed not saleable, it would probably attract a new set of readers to learn about the Guru.

However, to be honest, readership has not been what I expected. Sadly, this great man is not attracting the attention he deserves. Part of it could be because I did not have the time to promote the book.



Considering the magnitude of the Guru’s life, authoring a book in a short-biography format would have been challenging…

I had recently done a short biography on Ambedkar. It was a success. The short-biography format is apt for this generation because young readers do not have the attention span for multi-volume biographies. My Nehru and Ambedkar biographies had the merit of brevity. This, too, I wrote in that spirit.



The Guru is quite a well-researched subject academically, yet remains obscure when it comes to mainstream discussions nationally…

Those who wrote about him in English were slightly guilty of hagiography. Some books I referred to were good, but they never thought of making him accessible. That is what I tried to do. I have also looked at what we are today in terms of his teachings. There is no greatness to the work as such, but I feel the life of its subject is so great.



Has the political patronage around him clouded his literary and spiritual legacy?

The title itself speaks about ‘reimagined Hinduism’. I wanted to point out how he resolved the challenges of Hinduism from within in a remarkable way. I do lament in the legacy section of the book that he has been reduced to a caste [Ezhava] leader.

His concept of SNDP Yogam was for everybody, but now it has almost become synonymous with a caste, quite contrary to the Guru’s vision of transcending caste. In fact, people have become more conscious of their caste. So, even while we respect his lessons of going beyond caste, we have not absorbed them.