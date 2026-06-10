YC assault case: Ex-CM’s five security personnel get bail

ALAPPUZHA: The District Sessions Court in Alappuzha has granted anticipatory bail to five security personnel of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the alleged assault of Youth Congress activists during the Nava Kerala Yatra in 2023.

The anticipatory bail was granted to accused Anil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Vipin, Arun and Shaiju. The order was issued by District and Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese. The incident occurred in December 2023 during the Nava Kerala Yatra in Alappuzha.

According to the complaint, Youth Congress activists who had shown black flags in protest were allegedly assaulted by members of the chief minister’s security team. Visuals of the incident had surfaced at the time, showing security personnel stepping out of the chief minister’s escort vehicle and beating the protesters.

Following the controversy, the then chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had defended the actions of his security officers, stating that they were acting solely to ensure his safety and describing the intervention as a “rescue operation.” The explanation drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders and sparked political debate.

As police initially did not register a case, the Youth Congress leaders who were allegedly attacked by security personnel approached the court seeking legal intervention. Acting on the court’s direction, the police subsequently registered a case against the security personnel involved.

After the UDF government came into power in the state, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted and started a reinvestigation. The case is under investigation.