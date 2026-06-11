Behind the tall walls, a window to make amends

KOCHI: With its towering concrete walls and heavy iron gates, nearly three times the height of an average person, Kerala’s only Borstal School appears like a high-security prison. Yet within its boundaries is an institution built not merely for confinement, but for rehabilitation -- offering young wrongdoers a chance to rebuild their lives through discipline, education and skill development.
What makes the institution particularly significant is the age of those who enter it. Most inmates are between 18 and 21 — when many of their peers are pursuing higher education and planning their future. Officials note that the number of crimes involving young people in this age group has been increasing, resulting in a steady flow of admissions to the institution.
A bell at the entrance is rung before the massive gate, painted red and blue, slowly unlatches. Beyond it lies a world that challenges many popular assumptions about correctional institutions.
There are no hardened criminals pacing grim corridors. Instead, young men water vegetable plants, play badminton, attend classes and learn skills that may help them rebuild their lives.
Originally established in Kannur, the school was shifted to Thrikkakara, Ernakulam, in 1995.
“While similar institutions in several other states have either been shut down, Kerala’s Borstal School continues to function with a focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment,” says Aju R V, superintendent.
The day begins with physical exercise. Classes follow. Some inmates assist with cooking, while others participate in various activities organised within the campus. Along the pathways, small parcels of cultivated land reflect their efforts. Some tend to plants while others gather around an aquarium, watching fish they have raised.
The school was originally designed with 16 cells to accommodate around 66 inmates. Today, it houses approximately 80, having in the past seen numbers rise to nearly 140, placing considerable pressure on infrastructure. The atmosphere inside is that of a residential educational institution.
Officials say rehabilitation remains the central objective. There are occupants who have previously been part of the justice system, having been admitted to juvenile homes. However, the staff believe meaningful intervention can significantly reduce the likelihood of recidivism.
Training initiatives
According to Aju, the institution offers certificate and training programmes conducted with the support of several organisations and volunteers.
In collaboration with the department of culture and the Thrikkakara municipality, residents receive training in folk songs, theatre and other creative arts. These programmes are designed to build confidence and encourage self-expression among young offenders.
The institution once had dedicated instructors for carpentry, weaving and physical education. Today, it functions with only two teachers and a single weaving instructor serving the entire inmate population.
Contrary to popular perception, many of the occupants have no history of serious crimes. Officials estimate that around 30-40% are booked under Pocso-related cases. Nearly 20% are migrant workers, many of whom are involved in NDPS cases.
“The statistics relating to migrant workers have remained largely constant over the years, showing no significant decline,” an official said.
Others are facing charges ranging from theft to various minor offences. Within the compound, some inmates speak only broken Malayalam, while others cannot read or write the language at all. Conversations shift between Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali and fragments of several other languages, reflecting the institution’s increasingly diverse population.
Need for emotional support
The school faces challenges beyond infrastructure. The need for a full-time counsellor and a dedicated welfare officer remains pressing. Many inmates arrive carrying emotional trauma, addiction issues, family conflicts and other psychological burdens that require professional support and sustained intervention.
Medical assistance is another area requiring attention. Some inmates arrive with a history of substance abuse and experience withdrawal symptoms during their initial days in the facility, making specialised support essential.
“The rules governing Borstal schools are largely based on a framework from 1961. Society has changed. The profile of inmates has changed. Perhaps that evolution is necessary because places like this are becoming increasingly rare,” says Ajomon K John, assistant superintendent.
Establishing more such institutions in both northern and southern Kerala would significantly improve the state’s capacity to accommodate young offenders closer to their home districts while strengthening rehabilitation efforts.