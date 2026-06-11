Behind the tall walls, a window to make amends

KOCHI: With its towering concrete walls and heavy iron gates, nearly three times the height of an average person, Kerala’s only Borstal School appears like a high-security prison. Yet within its boundaries is an institution built not merely for confinement, but for rehabilitation -- offering young wrongdoers a chance to rebuild their lives through discipline, education and skill development.

What makes the institution particularly significant is the age of those who enter it. Most inmates are between 18 and 21 — when many of their peers are pursuing higher education and planning their future. Officials note that the number of crimes involving young people in this age group has been increasing, resulting in a steady flow of admissions to the institution.

A bell at the entrance is rung before the massive gate, painted red and blue, slowly unlatches. Beyond it lies a world that challenges many popular assumptions about correctional institutions.

There are no hardened criminals pacing grim corridors. Instead, young men water vegetable plants, play badminton, attend classes and learn skills that may help them rebuild their lives.

Originally established in Kannur, the school was shifted to Thrikkakara, Ernakulam, in 1995.

“While similar institutions in several other states have either been shut down, Kerala’s Borstal School continues to function with a focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment,” says Aju R V, superintendent.

The day begins with physical exercise. Classes follow. Some inmates assist with cooking, while others participate in various activities organised within the campus. Along the pathways, small parcels of cultivated land reflect their efforts. Some tend to plants while others gather around an aquarium, watching fish they have raised.