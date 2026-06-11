Choreographer with Kerala roots scripts history with World Cup song

KOCHI: When the global football showpiece kicks off in Mexico City on Thursday, it will carry an Indian imprint unlike any before. ‘Siir Siir’, choreographed by Rajit Dev, a Mumbai-based artist with Kerala roots, is one of the 18 songs in the official world cup album and is set to be played at the opening ceremony.

With this feat, Rajit becomes the first Indian, and the first Malayali, to be associated with an official FIFA World Cup album. Though born and raised in Mumbai, he traces his tryst with dance to his roots in Kerala.

“My family hails from Shornur. And like every south Indian family, my parents too wanted my sister to learn dance. My connection with dance began almost by accident. When my mother enrolled my sister in bharatanatyam classes, I had to accompany her,” Rajit told TNIE. However, what began as a sibling responsibility soon turned into a passion.

Rajit underwent formal bharatanatyam training and completed his arangettam. “A non-classical dancer can dance from the body, but expressions are very difficult. Bharatanatyam helped me understand that,” Rajit said.

This distinction further enamoured his enthusiasm to experiment with styles and forms, and school annual days, local Ganesh festival celebrations, and neighbourhood cultural events became his first stages. If passion gave him direction, family support gave him the confidence.

‘A chance to show what sets Indian artists apart’

“My father would accompany me to competitions across Mumbai, often taking leave from work to do so. Some of my most vivid memories are from those years. There were times when we missed the last train after a competition. We slept on a railway platform and took the first train home in the morning,” Rajit recalled.