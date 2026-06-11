Football World Cup vibes take over Thiruvananthapuram

With just hours to go for the FIFA World Cup kickoff, Thiruvananthapuram has transformed into a canvas of football devotion.



In a state where the sport is often treated as a religion, the capital city is leading the charge — from towering player cutouts in coastal villages and elaborate community-viewing plans to ‘jersey days’ in corporate offices and tech hubs.



The passion is palpable at the grassroots. At the Kowdiar Palace Turf, a local club formed by alumni of Mar Baselios College has fully embraced the World Cup frenzy.