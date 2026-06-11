Giant cut-outs and flex wars: Malabar’s fan rivalry hits new high

MALAPPURAM: As football mania reaches fever pitch ahead of the World Cup, fans across Malabar are once again turning their passion into a spectacle of unprecedented proportions. Supporters of Brazil, Argentina and Portugal are locked in a friendly yet intense rivalry, to erect the largest flex boards and towering cut-outs of their footballing icons.

The latest chapter is unfolding in Munda, near Nilambur, where enthusiasts of Brazil and Argentina have transformed a local challenge into a battle for global bragging rights.

Brazil supporters recently installed a 400-foot-long flex board, daring Argentina fans to outdo them. The challenge was swiftly accepted. The rival supporters responded with a colossal 666-foot-long banner, which they claim is the longest football-themed flex display in the world.

The installation has attracted widespread attention on social media and among football enthusiasts. According to fans, this year’s flex-board rivalry began in Kongad, Palakkad, where Argentina supporters erected a 160-foot-long display. “That sparked the competition,” said Jabin Lukman, a member of Munda Brazil Fans Association. “The Argentina backers announced plans to install a 300-foot-long flex and claimed it would be the biggest in the world. We decided to go bigger. We completed the installation on Tuesday,” he said.

Argentina supporters, however, had bigger plans. “We were supposed to install our flex board several days ago,” said Jensil Jaan, a local fan. “But when Brazil supporters announced a larger display, we decided to wait. We wanted to ensure that no one would surpass us. That is why we installed a 666-foot-long flex board,” he said.