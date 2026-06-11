‘Kerala’s Water Metro moment can mould country’s mobility mindset’

As Indian cities grapple with traffic congestion, rising fuel consumption, air pollution and shrinking road space, the search for sustainable transport solutions has become increasingly urgent. Every year, thousands of new vehicles enter the roads while infrastructure expansion struggles to keep pace. The result is familiar: longer travel times, fuel wastage, environmental degradation, and reduced quality of life.
Against this backdrop, Kerala has emerged as a pioneer in sustainable mobility. Through initiatives such as the Kochi Water Metro and feeder services, the state has demonstrated a willingness to move beyond conventional transport.
Unlocking the potential
Kerala possesses one of India’s most extensive inland waterway networks. Rivers, canals, lakes and backwaters connect urban centres and rural communities across the state. Yet for decades, this natural advantage remained largely underutilised while dependence on roads continued to increase.
The launch of the Water Metro changed that narrative. Rather than treating waterways solely as tourism assets, Kerala integrated them into the public transport system. The project proved that water transport can be modern, reliable, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable. Today, more than a transport service, it has become a symbol of how cities can use existing natural resources to address modern mobility challenges.
Shift in thinking
The significance of the Water Metro extends beyond infrastructure; it reflects a broader shift in public thinking. For decades, development was associated with wider roads, flyovers, and increasing automobile ownership. Today, citizens increasingly recognize that endless road expansion is neither financially sustainable nor environmentally desirable.
Modern urban planning focuses on moving people efficiently rather than moving more vehicles. The Water Metro supports this vision by encouraging commuters to shift from private vehicles to shared transport. Such behavioral change is essential if cities are to remain liveable in the decades ahead.
Role of e-feeder services
Mass transit systems succeed only when people can easily reach stations and terminals. This is where feeder services become critical. We have introduced electric buses, e-rickshaws, minibuses, and other shared mobility solutions to help bridge the last-mile connectivity gap. Kerala has taken encouraging steps in this direction, but greater efforts are needed to ensure that every terminal is supported by efficient and affordable feeder services.
Expanding the vision
The success achieved in Kochi should not remain confined to a single city. Many urban centres across India possess waterways that can support similar transport systems. Kerala’s experience positions the state as a national leader, and the expertise developed can serve as a blueprint for future projects elsewhere. This belief has led us to conduct feasibility studies at 18 locations, including Mumbai and Kolkata.
Within Kerala itself, opportunities exist to further expand water-based mobility through better regional connectivity, integration with tourism circuits, and stronger links with road and rail networks. We studied the feasibility of introducing the service in Kollam and Alappuzha, with the objective of creating a multimodal transport ecosystem where waterways are a part of everyday travel.
The road ahead
Infrastructure projects achieve lasting success only when they receive strong public support. The next phase will also require sustained policy support. Transport planning must bring together metro rail, Water Metro, buses, electric mobility, cycling infrastructure, and pedestrian facilities within a single integrated framework. Kochi Water Metro has shown the way. The next chapter should focus on expanding its reach and making sustainable mobility a way of life. If pursued with determination, Kerala can not only transform its own transport landscape but offer a blueprint for the rest of India.
Loknath Behera
Managing director, Kochi Metro & Kochi Water Metro