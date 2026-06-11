‘Kerala’s Water Metro moment can mould country’s mobility mindset’

As Indian cities grapple with traffic congestion, rising fuel consumption, air pollution and shrinking road space, the search for sustainable transport solutions has become increasingly urgent. Every year, thousands of new vehicles enter the roads while infrastructure expansion struggles to keep pace. The result is familiar: longer travel times, fuel wastage, environmental degradation, and reduced quality of life.

Against this backdrop, Kerala has emerged as a pioneer in sustainable mobility. Through initiatives such as the Kochi Water Metro and feeder services, the state has demonstrated a willingness to move beyond conventional transport.

Unlocking the potential

Kerala possesses one of India’s most extensive inland waterway networks. Rivers, canals, lakes and backwaters connect urban centres and rural communities across the state. Yet for decades, this natural advantage remained largely underutilised while dependence on roads continued to increase.

The launch of the Water Metro changed that narrative. Rather than treating waterways solely as tourism assets, Kerala integrated them into the public transport system. The project proved that water transport can be modern, reliable, comfortable, and environmentally sustainable. Today, more than a transport service, it has become a symbol of how cities can use existing natural resources to address modern mobility challenges.

Shift in thinking

The significance of the Water Metro extends beyond infrastructure; it reflects a broader shift in public thinking. For decades, development was associated with wider roads, flyovers, and increasing automobile ownership. Today, citizens increasingly recognize that endless road expansion is neither financially sustainable nor environmentally desirable.

Modern urban planning focuses on moving people efficiently rather than moving more vehicles. The Water Metro supports this vision by encouraging commuters to shift from private vehicles to shared transport. Such behavioral change is essential if cities are to remain liveable in the decades ahead.