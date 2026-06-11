Pala UDF rule hangs in the balance as Congress, independents cross swords

KOTTAYAM: Just six months after seizing power in Pala municipality, the future of the Congress-led UDF council hangs in the balance in the wake of intensifying conflict between Congress councillors and the independents’ collective, led by the Pulikkakandam family.

The conflict has taken a new turn after independent member Diya Pulikkakandam filed a police complaint against Congress councillor Biju Mathews, accusing him of stealing her wristwatch and a file the other day.

The development occurred a few days after Biju lodged a complaint against Diya’s father and councillor, Binu Pulikkakandam, alleging physical assault. Further complicating matters, the independent group -- consisting of Diya, Binu, and Binu’s brother Biju Pulikkakandam -- has exited the ‘Team UDF’ WhatsApp group in Pala.

In the 26-member council, the UDF has 10 members including six from the Congress, three from the Kerala Congress (Joseph), and one from Mani C Kappen’s Kerala Democratic Party (KDP). Following the local body elections last December, the UDF secured power with the support of the independents’ collective and a Congress rebel.

However, the UDF’s efforts to collaborate with the independents have faced challenges from the very outset. Initially, Binu and his daughter Diya demanded both the chairperson and vice-chairperson positions for the first two and a half years.