Prelim test confirms Nipah in Kozhikode man

KOZHIKODE: A case of Nipah virus infection has been confirmed in Kozhikode district following a preliminary test conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, health officials said on Wednesday.

The patient, a 43-year-old resident of Feroke, tested positive for the virus and is expected to be shifted from a private hospital in Kozhikode city to the Government Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment, isolation and continuous medical monitoring.

Health department sources said the patient had initially sought treatment at multiple healthcare facilities in Feroke and Kozhikode including at a de-addiction centre, before being admitted to the private hospital where the infection was first suspected. Authorities are now compiling a detailed medical and travel history to identify potential sources of exposure and assess the extent of contact with others.

Following the confirmation of the case, the health department has activated established Nipah virus response protocols. Intensive contact tracing, surveillance and monitoring activities have been initiated to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient. Health teams are also conducting risk assessments and implementing precautionary measures to prevent any potential spread of the virus.

The patient had reportedly developed symptoms consistent with Nipah virus infection, prompting doctors to collect clinical samples for laboratory examination and place him under close observation.