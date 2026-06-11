Satheesan-Sudheeran axis backs Kodikkunnil for KPCC prez post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An emerging political alliance between Chief Minister V D Satheesan and veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran is expected to play a crucial role as the Congress high command moves to appoint a new president for its Kerala unit.

With consultations and lobbying gathering pace ahead of the decision, the Satheesan-Sudheeran camp is reportedly backing Lok Sabha Chief Whip Kodikunnil Suresh for the post. Through this move, Satheesan is seen as seeking to consolidate his influence within both the party and the government.

The duo’s support is considered significant in what is shaping up to be a contest between Kodikunnil and MP Benny Behanan, who too enjoys backing from sections of the party leadership. The new equation is understood to have taken shape during the intense battle for chief ministership between Satheesan and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal. Sudheeran is said to have played a key role in lobbying for Satheesan before the party high command in New Delhi.

Congress sources said the new development could influence the balance of power within the state unit at a time when the Venugopal camp appears uncertain about its strategy.

An eight-time MP, Kodikunnil has long sought to become the first Dalit president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). His efforts were unsuccessful in previous rounds of appointments, when Sunny Joseph was chosen to head the state unit.

Former UDF convener Behanan is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the post. Sources said he had effectively been assured of the post during the assembly poll period, when Sunny was allotted a party ticket. However, The proposal was dropped at the last minute.