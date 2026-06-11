Satheesan-Sudheeran axis backs Kodikkunnil for KPCC prez post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An emerging political alliance between Chief Minister V D Satheesan and veteran Congress leader V M Sudheeran is expected to play a crucial role as the Congress high command moves to appoint a new president for its Kerala unit.
With consultations and lobbying gathering pace ahead of the decision, the Satheesan-Sudheeran camp is reportedly backing Lok Sabha Chief Whip Kodikunnil Suresh for the post. Through this move, Satheesan is seen as seeking to consolidate his influence within both the party and the government.
The duo’s support is considered significant in what is shaping up to be a contest between Kodikunnil and MP Benny Behanan, who too enjoys backing from sections of the party leadership. The new equation is understood to have taken shape during the intense battle for chief ministership between Satheesan and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal. Sudheeran is said to have played a key role in lobbying for Satheesan before the party high command in New Delhi.
Congress sources said the new development could influence the balance of power within the state unit at a time when the Venugopal camp appears uncertain about its strategy.
An eight-time MP, Kodikunnil has long sought to become the first Dalit president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). His efforts were unsuccessful in previous rounds of appointments, when Sunny Joseph was chosen to head the state unit.
Former UDF convener Behanan is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the post. Sources said he had effectively been assured of the post during the assembly poll period, when Sunny was allotted a party ticket. However, The proposal was dropped at the last minute.
Leaders close to both Satheesan and Sudheeran said that by projecting Kodikunnil, the new social engineering formula would consolidate their positions. The growing proximity between the two leaders is also reflected in reports that the government may appoint Sudheeran as the chairperson of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission.
While a final decision has not been taken, party sources said Satheesan has already conveyed his preference to senior leaders. “Satheesan also knows that the high command cannot ignore his views while appointing a new KPCC president,” a Congress MLA said.
Leaders close to the high command told TNIE that the chief minister’s opinion would be taken into consideration before the appointment is finalised. “It is important to maintain a balance between the government and the party,” a senior leader said.
According to party leaders, Satheesan is using the opportunity to strengthen his hold over the organisation. “Everyone is aware of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s emphasis on giving key positions in the party and government to leaders from Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes,” a Satheesan loyalist said.
“With Sudheeran’s backing, Kodikunnil stands a strong chance of becoming party president,” he added.
However, party leaders indicated that Satheesan could face resistance over his growing proximity to Sudheeran, as several senior leaders continue to harbour reservations about Sudheeran’s tenure as KPCC president during the government led by Oommen Chandy.
Meanwhile, the K C Venugopal camp is yet to settle on its preferred candidate, leaving the field open for a direct contest between Kodikunnil and Behanan.
Direct contest
Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP, has long sought to become the first Dalit president of the KPCC
Former UDF convener Benny Behanan is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the post
Satheesan loyalists highlight Cong chief Kharge’s emphasis on giving key posts to SC, OBC leaders