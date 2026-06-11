Sixth fatality in 20 days as wild jumbo kills man in Wayanad

MANANTHAVADY: Taking the death toll from wild elephant attacks in the state to six in the past 20 days, a 65-year-old tribal man was trampled to death in Wayanad on Wednesday. The victim, Raju, a resident of Pulimoodkunnu Michabhoomi in Kattikulam, suffered fatal injuries to his ribs and head after being attacked by a wild elephant around 10 am while forest department officials were attempting to drive the animal away from a populated area.

Officials said forest personnel from the Begur Range and the Mananthavady Rapid Response Team had rushed to the area after receiving information that a wild elephant had entered Pulimoodkunnu. Public announcements were made warning residents not to step outside. However, while the elephant was being driven back towards the forest, Raju came face-to-face with the animal.

Raju was rushed to Wayanad Medical College Hospital with serious injuries. He died by 1.40 pm while preparations were under way to shift him to Kozhikode Medical College for specialised treatment.