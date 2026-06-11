Thiruvananthapuram BJP councillor to be moved to Viyyur central prison

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP councillor R Sugathan, who was arrested by Vattiyoorkavu police on Tuesday, was moved to Poojappura Central Prison under the Kerala Anti Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). Sugathan will be shifted to Viyyur Central Prison.

The district collector passed the detention order following a police report that he was continuously involved in criminal cases. There has been a total of seven criminal cases against him in the past eight years. Police said he has been under the police radar as a known rowdy for about a decade.

He was recently involved in an attempt-to-murder case following an attack on CPM workers during a temple festival. The High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea, but Sugathan did not turn up before the police. As a follow-up, Vattiyoorkavu police took him into custody from his residence. As party workers obstructed police action, the inspector opened fire to disperse the mob and whisked Sugathan away.