Twin wild elephant attacks leave three injured in Kerala's Attappady

PALAKKAD: Three people were injured in two separate wild elephant attacks reported in Attappady on Thursday early morning. The injured have been identified as Vellingiri (39), a resident of Mulli tribal hamlet and AT Prasad (60) and Bincy Xavier (51), both natives of Pottikkal in Sholayur. All three were admitted to the Attappady Tribal Specialty Hospital for treatment.

The first incident occurred at around 2.45 a.m. at Thazhe Mulli. Vellingiri was reportedly attacked by a wild elephant while stepping out of his house for personal needs. The elephant approached from behind and attacked him on the road. He sustained serious facial injuries and was rushed to the hospital by local residents.

The second attack took place at around 5.15 a.m. near Goolikkadavu. Bincy Xavier and autorickshaw driver Prasad were travelling in an autorickshaw when they were attacked by a wild elephant that had reportedly been hiding in nearby bushes.

"We were on their way to drop Bincy at a bus stop to board a Kattappana-bound Transport bus scheduled to depart at 5.50 a.m. The elephant suddenly charged at the vehicle, causing the autorickshaw to lose control and plunge off the side of a bridge," Prasad told TNIE.

Both occupants sustained injuries in the accident. It was the relatives of Prasad who came to spot and rescued them after a short while.

Hospital authorities said Vellingiri suffered severe facial injuries, while Prasad sustained a spinal injury.

The twin elephant attacks, occurring within a short span of time, have heightened concerns among residents of the Attappady region.

Forest officials have urged people to exercise extreme caution as wild animal movement remains high in the area.