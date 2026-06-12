Congress councillors lose trust, UDF rule in Pala on verge of collapse

KOTTAYAM: Pushing the ruling UDF coalition in the Pala municipality to the brink of collapse, six Congress councillors submitted a letter to the front’s leadership on Thursday expressing loss of trust in the chairperson, Diya Pulikkakandam, a member of the independent group led by the Pulikkakandam family.

The signatories to the letter include Biju Mathews, Lissikutty Mathew, Riya Cheeramkuzhy, Tony Thaiparambil, Rajith Prakash and Congress rebel and vice-chairperson Maya Rahul. Congress councillor Sebastian Panakkal didn’t sign saying he would stand by the decision of the party leadership.

The letter alleged that the Congress had repeatedly suffered humiliation at the hands of the independent collective and that neither the party’s councillors nor the standing committee chairpersons representing it have been given a meaningful role in the municipality’s administration. Still, Congress councillors refrained from raising objections in the interest of ensuring the UDF’s victory in Pala and strengthening the front in the state, said the letter.

In a related development, the Congress councillors also elected Tony as the Congress parliamentary party leader.

At present, the UDF has a wafer-thin majority in the 26-member council. The front, which has 10 members comprising six Congress councillors, three from Kerala Congress (Joseph) and one from the Kerala Democratic Party (KDP), managed to retain control of the municipality with the support of the three-member independent collective and a Congress rebel.