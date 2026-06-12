Dinesh cooperation’s coconut milk to hitch ride to US

KANNUR: Kerala Dinesh is all set to expand its footprint with the export of its coconut milk to the United States. In the first phase, 2,000 litres of coconut milk will be shipped from Kochi, marking a significant milestone for the cooperative enterprise’s global expansion plans.
The export is being facilitated by Kappa Chakka Kandhari, a popular restaurant chain that uses Kerala Dinesh coconut milk in its Chennai and Bengaluru outlets.With the restaurant preparing to launch its new branch in New York, it has chosen to source Kerala Dinesh coconut milk for use in its dishes there as well. The move is expected to open new opportunities for Kerala Dinesh in overseas markets.
M K Dinesh Babu, chairman of Kerala Dinesh (Kerala Dinesh Beedi Workers’ Central Co-operative Society), said. “The export of Dinesh coconut products to the United States offers a valuable opportunity to showcase the quality and reliability of the brand in an international market. The achievement is the result of the company’s unwavering commitment to maintaining high quality standards and its policy of making no compromises when it comes to product quality.”
Dinesh coconut milk is being exported by Prima Exports through Cyan International, both of which are based in Ernakulam. Prima Exports intends to expand sales in New York. Dinesh provides its coconut milk in various quantities, including 200 ml, 1 litre, 5x100 ml, and 2x100 ml packets.
“We are also receiving inquiries from nations such as China and the Netherlands for our coconut milk,”Dinesh Babu said, adding, “people who live abroad take our products along with them, which is also playing a major role in the publicity of products, including curry powder. The only challenge we face is our limited production capacity — which is currently at 2,000 litres a day. We plan to expand our production capacity in the