Eagles FC Kerala secures World Cup public viewing rights

KOCHI: Eagles FC Kerala has secured the exclusive public viewing rights for the FIFA World Cup 2026 across Kerala and Mahe from official broadcaster Z TV, paving the way for large-scale fan engagement programmes during the tournament.

The announcement was made at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Kerala launch event held in Thiruvananthapuram on June 9, where Z5 Malayalam and Tamil business head Lloyd Xavier handed over the rights documents to Eagles FC Kerala chairman Shaffi Mather in the presence of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala.

As part of the initiative, Eagles FC Kerala will organise official FIFA fan parks with large LED-screen live screenings of the semi-finals, third-place play-off and final in all 14 districts of Kerala. Malappuram district, known for its football fan base, will host seven fan parks at locations including Malappuram, Manjeri, Kondotty, Areekode, Perinthalmanna, Kuttipuram and Wandoor.

The club said it would also conduct fan engagement activities, contests, cultural programmes and match-day events in association with the Kerala Football Association and district football associations.

Under the agreement, Eagles FC Kerala will serve as the authorised licencing entity for public screenings of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Kerala and Mahe. Organisations, clubs, commercial establishments and event organisers intending to host public screenings will be required to obtain the necessary licences through the club in accordance with FIFA regulations.