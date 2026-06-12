Experts call for better public vigil to prevent disease outbreaks in Kerala

KOCHI: With a Nipah case reported and the spread of Shigella and influenza, Kerala is witnessing a resurgence of zoonotic and infectious diseases.
The state has been witnessing a surge in the number of Shigella cases, with 38 cases and a death reported in June alone. With the arrival of the monsoon and changing climatic conditions, experts call for improved public health vigilance to prevent outbreaks.
Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the state chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Research Cell, said the abundance of waterbodies and stagnant water, besides climatic and environmental factors contribute to the rising number of cases in the state.
“West Nile and dengue are spread by mosquitoes, which breed in water, while Shigella is transmitted through contaminated water. Keeping the surroundings clean and ensuring safe drinking water can help prevent the conditions.”
Deaths from communicable diseases, dengue fever, leptospirosis, influenza, and Nipah rose to 468 in 2024 from 224 a year earlier.
“Pollution and lack of sanitation enable the spread of waterborne diseases and breeding of mosquitoes. Liquid-waste and solid-waste management should be improved. The state needs to invest in studying the root cause of the issue to prevent the outbreak of infectious and zoonotic diseases,” said Dr Althaf Ali, professor in community medicine at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.
According to Dr Rajeev, the initial symptoms of some of these conditions are similar, and seeking medical help can reduce complications.
“Diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis have similar initial symptoms, and early diagnosis is significant in ensuring proper treatment and medications. Diseases like leptospirosis can be cured if identified early and treated.”
Dr Althaf said that public health is society’s responsibility.
“Fund allocated for public health and sanitation should be utilised effectively. There should be innovative plans and initiatives on the part of panchayats, municipalities, and corporations to address public health issues. Coordinated efforts by the health department, local bodies, food safety authorities and Water Authority can help prevent the spread. The state should also take steps to prevent fatalities caused by these diseases,” he said.