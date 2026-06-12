Govt focuses on KSRTC revenue generation ahead of free travel scheme for women

Kerala Transport Minister C P John on Friday said the government was focusing on increasing KSRTC's non-fare revenue ahead of the implementation of free travel for women on ordinary buses.

The scheme would be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister V D Satheesan at the Thampanoor Bus Terminal in Thiruvananthapuram at 8.30 am on June 15.

A special service operated by a woman driver and a woman conductor will mark the launch, although the bus will function as a regular service carrying passengers on its designated route.

John was speaking to reporters about the inauguration of the Priyadarshini scheme, under which women will be able to travel free of cost on ordinary Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

After the Cabinet decided to launch the scheme recently, V D Satheesan said the concession, named 'Priyadarshini', would cost KSRTC more than Rs 60 crore per month, or around Rs 800 crore annually, in its current form. The expenditure will be borne by the state government.

The scheme was one of the guarantees announced by the UDF during the Assembly election campaign.

"It will be a substantial financial burden, but the liability will not fall on KSRTC. The Kerala government has decided to provide the required funds to the transport corporation as a grant," John said, estimating the daily expenditure under the scheme at more than Rs 2 crore.

To assess the exact financial impact, all women passengers will be issued zero-fare tickets.

The minister said the tickets would help authorities determine the number of beneficiaries and the total subsidy required.

Referring to recent expert opinions on free travel schemes, John said that while the initiative might appear financially unviable when viewed solely from a balance-sheet perspective, it would generate wider economic and social benefits.