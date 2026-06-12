Kerala police reshuffle: P Vijayan appointed law and order ADGP, major changes in top ranks

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the first major rejig after the UDF government came to power, the police department has effected a sweeping change in its ranks.

Intelligence ADGP P Vijayan has been appointed as the new Law and Order ADGP, a powerful post that will give him control of day-to-day activities of the local police. He will also hold the additional charge of ADGP, Cyber Operations.

Armed Police Battalion ADGP Dinendra Kashyap, who had recently returned from National Technical Research Organisation, replaces Vijayan as the new Intelligence chief. Incumbent Law and Order ADGP H Venkatesh has been given full charge of crime branch.

Headquarters ADGP S Sreejith has been appointed Director General of Prisons, while incumbent Balram Balram Kumar Upadhyay has been posted as Armed Police Battalion ADGP.