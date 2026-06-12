Kerala's KTU records highest ever success rate of 60.1% in B.Tech exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Friday announced the results of the 2026 B.Tech, B.Des and BHMCT degree examinations, with the B.Tech programme recording a pass percentage of 60.1%.

The pass percentages for the BHMCT and B.Des programmes stood at 76.1% and 84.72%, respectively. The results were officially announced by Higher Education Minister Roji M John.

The B.Tech pass percentage has shown a notable upward trend over the years, rising from 36.5% in 2019 to 46.5% in 2020, 51.86% in 2021, 50.47% in 2022, 55.6% in 2023, 53.03% in 2024, and 51% in 2025. With a pass percentage of 60.1% in 2026, the University has achieved its highest-ever B.Tech result to date.

The final semester examinations concluded on May 16. The University completed the consolidation of the final semester examination results within 13 days.

Following the consolidation of the Seventh Semester Supplementary Examination results, the complete results of the 2026 graduating batch were published within 26 days, marking one of the fastest result publication timelines in the University's history.

A total of 30,810 students from 127 engineering colleges, representing 40 engineering programmes, appeared for the examinations, with 18,515 candidates successfully completing the programme.

Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts, with 9,203 of the 11,937 female students successfully clearing the examinations, resulting in a 77.1% pass rate. In comparison, 9,322 of the 18,873 male students qualified, recording a 49.4% pass rate.

A total of 1,376 students attained a CGPA of more than 9.0, while 6,309 students completed the programme with a CGPA above 8.0.