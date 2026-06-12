RCC to get cryofreeze facility to make bone-marrow transplants affordable

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Young patients at the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) will soon have access to affordable, life-saving bone marrow transplants using donor stem cells. This highly anticipated facility, housed in a dedicated new block, is expected to be operational by the end of the year, bringing immense relief to scores of families priced out of private healthcare.

A major milestone was achieved on Thursday when the RCC received a sophisticated, ultra-low temperature “fridge” — a `43-lakh cryofreeze machine that is the most crucial and expensive component of the transplant process.

“This is the machine used to cryofreeze and preserve stem cells collected for transplantation at temperatures ranging from -80°C to -196°C. The optimum temperature helps in keeping the stem cells in optimum condition,” pointed out Dr Priya Kumari T, professor and head of the department of paediatric oncology at RCC.

Functioning like a specialised blood bank, the equipment allows for a one-time collection of cells that can be safely preserved and used for subsequent procedures if a previous transplant fails. By eliminating the need to harvest fresh cells every single time, this technology slashes overall treatment costs for both patients and the hospital. Using liquid nitrogen, the machine preserves the viability of the cells for up to 25 years.