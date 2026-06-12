Recurring Nipah outbreaks in Kerala linked to ecological changes, says recent study

KOZHIKODE: Environmental changes, habitat disruption and increasing interaction between humans and wildlife could be contributing to the repeated emergence of Nipah in Kerala, according to a recent study that examined the ecological factors linked to recurring spillover events.

The study, ‘Two geographies, one virus: What recurrent Nipah spillover in India reveals’, published on May 13 by researchers Deepak Y Patil, Rima R Sahay, Sreelekshmy Mohandas and Pragya D Yadav, highlights how ecological conditions can influence the transmission of zoonotic diseases.

The researchers said deforestation, loss of natural habitats and increased human activity in biodiversity-rich regions may increase opportunities for viruses to cross from animals to humans.

Explaining the factors behind Nipah spillovers, Sreelekshmy said, “Kerala has reported Nipah outbreaks mainly between April and September, when the weather is hot and humid and seasonal fruits are widely available. During this period, bats often come closer to human settlements for feeding, increasing the possibility of contamination,” she said.

Sreelekshmy pointed out that fruit bats nesting near residential areas create opportunities for direct or indirect contact between bats, humans and domestic animals. However, Kerala’s strong disease surveillance mechanisms and rapid public health response have helped prevent larger outbreaks.

The study said Nipah virus (NiV), a highly infectious pathogen capable of causing severe illness in humans, is primarily maintained in Pteropus bats, commonly known as fruit bats. These are considered natural reservoirs of the virus and may carry it without showing severe symptoms.