Six new Shigella cases confirmed in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six new cases of Shigella were confirmed in the state on Thursday, in children of different ages. Over 500 people had recently been identified with symptoms of the bacterial infection, said Health Minister K Muraleedharan.

The new confirmed cases included three in Thiruvananthapuram — in Puthenthoppu, Thonnakkal and Chakkai localities. In Kollam, the infection was confirmed in two students aged eight and six from Paravur and Umayanalloor who are under treatment at Paripally GMCH. One case was confirmed in a student of Mar Baselios UP School in Wayanad.

As many as 20 cases of Shigella have been reported across the state in the recent outbreak. These include six in Thiruvananthapuram, three in Kozhikode, two in Kollam and nine in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, latest report from the health department added Edavanna and Thenchipalam in Malappuram in the list of outbreak spots.

Kerala has reported 114 confirmed Shigella cases and two deaths so far this year.

Meanwhile, Muraleedharan said 514 people were identified with symptoms in the latest outbreak, hinting that the number of cases could rise in the coming days. There are 64 people with secondary infections.