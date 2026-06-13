16 years after minor girl’s death in Palakkad, sexual assault angle emerges

KOCHI: Sixteen years a minor girl from Ozhivupara in Kollengode was found hanging in her home, fresh suspicion has emerged of sexual assault before her death.

Considering the new circumstances, the Kerala High Court has ordered a CBI probe. The court has also sought a response from the central investigating agency on 23 similar cases in the Walayar region.

A CBI team that investigated the sexual assault and death of the Walayar twin sisters had earlier revealed that 27 girls had died by suicide in the region between 2012 and 2022. This included the Kollengode case.

The Kollengode girl was found hanging by a sari on January 18, 2010. The case, initially handled by local police and later transferred to the crime branch (CB) in Ernakulam, appeared to have reached a dead end when investigators filed a final report before the Chittur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on September 30, 2023, stating the case was “undetected”, citing lack of evidence. However, the judge returned the report and ordered further investigation.

A fresh probe by the Malappuram CB has now pointed to possible sexual assault. According to findings submitted before the HC, the postmortem revealed the presence of human semen and spermatozoa, suggesting vaginal penetration before death.

The revelation came in a report filed by the police investigation team in response to a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the alleged suicide deaths of minor girls in Walayar region.

The autopsy concluded the cause of death was by hanging, the CB findings said, adding that the forensic surgeon noted evidence of sexual abuse, including complete rupture of the hymen and signs of recent sexual intercourse. Consequently, an offence under section 376(f) of the IPC was added.