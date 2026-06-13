7 more Shigella cases in Wayanad, 1 in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: Health authorities in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have been placed on high alert after Shigella was reported in eight more persons — a three-year-old boy in Kozhikode, and seven persons in Wayanad — on Friday. With this, the total number of documented Shigella infections in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts have risen to 12 and 16, respectively.

The three-year-old boy diagnosed in Kozhikode hails from Thachankunnu within Payyoli municipality limits. He was admitted to a private hospital in Vadakara with high fever and other symptoms associated with the infection. Tests later confirmed the presence of the bacteria. Officials said his condition is stable. Screenings of his immediate family members revealed no spread.

The Kozhikode DMO has issued a public warning demanding heightened vigilance and strict personal hygiene. Health inspectors have launched aggressive containment measures and public sanitation protocols in Thachankunnu to track the contamination source.

Meanwhile, Wayanad DMO (Health) Dr K T Rekha said disease surveillance, preventive measures and awareness campaigns have been intensified across the district.

The condition of all 16 infected children is satisfactory, she said. Health officials have advised children exhibiting symptoms to avoid close contact with others to prevent further transmission.

The health department has directed parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and immediately inform health workers if new symptoms are detected in affected persons.