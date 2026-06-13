A new children's book takes kids on a flight to Muziris

Nandu, the crow, was living peacefully in his nest atop a large banyan tree. Until a storm destroyed the only home he knew.



That is how the story of Nandu begins, as he embarks on a journey of a lifetime searching for a home through the bustling port city of Muziris.

Nandu is the protagonist of a newly released children’s book, Nandu in Muziris, which reimagines life from centuries ago.



The brains behind the book are Nivedith George, a writer and management professional; Usha George, a retired professor; Betsy James, an illustrator; and Johann Binny Kuruvilla, founder and chief storyteller of The Kochi Heritage Project.



Nivedith recalls chairing a programme organised by the Kerala Management Association when he met Johann, whose session covered Kochi’s history and the tales of the ancient port city of Muziris.