Central team set to arrive today as Kozhikode fights Nipah

KOZHIKODE: With a Ramanattukara resident testing positive for Nipah, a specialist team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is set to arrive in Kozhikode and begin its inspection of containment measures on Saturday. The visit coincides with aggressive regional surveillance, expansion of the patient’s contact list, and an exhaustive analysis of the 43-year-old man’s newly released route map.

The route map indicates a footprint across multiple institutions and public spots, like Farook College Post Office, between June 2 and 5. By June 6, his deteriorating health prompted a visit to the Red Crescent Hospital in Chungam, Feroke. On June 8, he was transported to the Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode.

The patient was ultimately transferred via ambulance to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on June 10 at 11.30pm, where he remains in the isolation ICU in critical condition. The medical team has initiated critical medical procedures and cleared an initial dose of the therapeutic monoclonal antibody under ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) protocols.

Health department authorities have used the patient’s timeline to add ten more people to the primary contact list, raising the total number of monitored individuals to 87.

This figure includes four individuals categorised under the highest risk tier, 16 in the high-risk bracket, and 67 categorised as low-risk. A massive ground survey covering 286 homes was executed by healthcare teams in the fifth division of the Ramanattukara municipality, where the case originated.

Even as medical authorities battle to contain the spread, the animal husbandry department has instituted a district-level animal control room at the Animal Disease Control Project Office on Bank Road. Field teams have introduced intensive veterinary monitoring across Ramanattukara and its surrounding suburbs, strictly mapping local bat colonies, livestock farms, and pig-rearing centres.