El Nino threat, low reservoir levels worry KSEB

KOCHI: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirming the arrival of El Nino, the state is staring at deficit southwest monsoon. But more than the agriculture sector, the news has left the KSEB worried.

The state meets around 75% of its power demand through purchase from the Central Grid and private power generators. The rest of the power is generated by state’s hydroelectrical projects like Idukki, Sabarigiri and Idamalayar.

The average daily power consumption, which had touched 118 million units on April 27, has fallen to 85 million units with the onset of monsoon. However, the alarming factor is that the water level in the reservoirs has fallen to an average of 21% and the KSEB can generate only 851 million units with the current storage. If the monsoon does not deliver and the flow to dams gets reduced, the state will have to depend entirely on electricity bought from outside.

Kerala received 22% excess rainfall from June 1 to June 12. But the monsoon is expected to weaken from next week.

According to IMD, El Nino conditions are confirmed if the sea surface temperature for three months show an average anomaly of 0.5 degree Celsius.

“El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions prevailed over the equatorial Pacific Ocean during June and July 2025. La Nina conditions emerged in August 2025 and persisted through February 2026. ENSO-neutral conditions redeveloped in March 2026.

The latest 3-month running mean anomaly for April–May–June has crossed the El Nino threshold of +0.5°C,” the IMD release said.