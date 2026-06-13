India striker rues lack of ‘home ground’ at city’s football playland

As World Cup fever intensifies in the city, Rajaji Nagar wears its football passion proudly. As always, flags flutter above narrow streets, giant cut-outs tower over junctions and football-themed decorations transform the neighbourhood into a celebration of the beautiful game.
Yet amid the festive atmosphere, a longstanding irony calls for attention. This football-crazy locality, which is home to Kerala Blasters and India U-23 forward Sreekuttan M S, still lacks a proper playground.
For Sreekuttan, the World Cup frenzy is a reminder of how football shaped his life and of the many talented youngsters in his neighbourhood who continue to be denied similar opportunities due to the lack of support.
Sreekuttan recalls spending his childhood immersed in football culture.
“Whenever there was a World Cup, the entire community would celebrate,” he says. “We would put up flags, paint walls and gather to watch matches together. I am a huge Lionel Messi fan and still remember the excitement of the 2014 tournament and the celebrations when Argentina won in 2022.”
Despite his success, the 21-year-old says many promising footballers from Rajaji Nagar are unable to progress because the locality lacks even a basic ground for training.
“There are players here who are as talented as, or even more talented than, me. But talent alone is not enough. Youngsters need a place to play, train and develop. We don’t have that,” he says.
Sreekuttan believes the absence of open spaces to play is moving many children away from sports. “We used to travel long distances just to find places to play. Now, even that is becoming difficult,” he says.
“Turf grounds are not affordable for everyone. If there was a proper community ground here, many more children would take up football seriously.”
Sreekuttan says the issue remains close to his heart despite spending most of the year away for training and competitions. During the off-season, he often prefers staying in Kochi because he has access to better training facilities there.
“I can’t train here properly because there is no ground. Whenever officials or public representatives meet me, the first thing I raise is the need for a playground,” he says.
The striker believes Kerala possesses immense footballing talent and points out that several Malayali players are now part of national-level squads. However, he stresses that better infrastructure and grassroots support are essential if India hopes to compete consistently at the highest level.
“Kerala has the passion and the talent. What young players need are facilities, coaching and opportunities. If we can provide those, many more players will emerge from places like Rajaji Nagar,” he says.