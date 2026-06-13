India striker rues lack of ‘home ground’ at city’s football playland

As World Cup fever intensifies in the city, Rajaji Nagar wears its football passion proudly. As always, flags flutter above narrow streets, giant cut-outs tower over junctions and football-themed decorations transform the neighbourhood into a celebration of the beautiful game.



Yet amid the festive atmosphere, a longstanding irony calls for attention. This football-crazy locality, which is home to Kerala Blasters and India U-23 forward Sreekuttan M S, still lacks a proper playground.



For Sreekuttan, the World Cup frenzy is a reminder of how football shaped his life and of the many talented youngsters in his neighbourhood who continue to be denied similar opportunities due to the lack of support.

Sreekuttan recalls spending his childhood immersed in football culture.