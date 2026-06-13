Kerala govt’s vision for state in line with Guru’s dream: CM Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following his first visit to Sivagiri Mutt after assuming office as Chief Minister, V D Satheesan on Friday said the ideals and vision of Sree Narayana Guru would continue to guide society in preserving Kerala as a model state where people live together in harmony and mutual respect. He made the remarks while speaking to the media after offering prayers at Guru’s samadhi at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

Satheesan said Guru had created a social awakening through his simple yet impactful words, adding that he brought transformative changes to Kerala’s social and political spheres. “The government’s vision is in line with the Kerala that Guru had dreamed of – a Kerala free from caste and religious divisions, where people coexist peacefully with communal harmony and mutual respect. Paying homage to Guru at his samadhi, I have reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working towards that dream,” said Satheesan.

The CM noted that Sivagiri had become a sacred place through the presence and spiritual influence of Narayana Guru and had emerged as one of Kerala’s most important pilgrimage centres. “The government will extend all possible support to develop Sivagiri into an international-standard pilgrimage destination,” he said.

Expressing gratitude for the chief minister’s visit, Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Sathchidananda said the people had placed their trust in Satheesan’s leadership to ensure good governance and greater development in the state.

“We pray that he works beyond caste, religion, group interests and politics to strengthen social harmony,” Sathchidananda added.