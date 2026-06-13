Kerala's Milma targets Rs 10,000 cr turnover by 2030-31, eyes global expansion

KOCHI: Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030-31, leveraging Kerala’s strong dairy ecosystem and expanding its domestic and international market presence, its chairman, K S Mani said.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the Kerala Retail Conclave, organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in association with Altacit Global in Kochi, he highlighted the significant investment opportunities available in Kerala’s dairy sector. “Kerala ranks third in the country in milk productivity, yet nearly 50 percent of the state’s milk requirement is met through imports from other states. This presents tremendous opportunities for investment and expansion in the dairy sector,” Mani said.
Milma recorded a turnover of Rs 4,344 crore in 2025-26 and continues to maintain a farmer-centric business model, with nearly 83 percent of its selling price being passed on directly to dairy farmers, he noted.
Outlining the federation’s growth strategy, Mani said Milma has entered into a strategic partnership with the Lulu Group to strengthen access to international markets. The federation is also expanding its reach through collaborations with leading e-commerce platforms across the country.
The inaugural session was also addressed by Sudhir Raja Ravindran, founder and CEO of Altacit Global; Manju Ammanath; Vinodini Sukumar, president, Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Bibu B Punnooran, vice president, CCCI.
A high-profile panel discussion on 'Digital Evolution of India’s Consumer Economy,' held as part of the conclave, highlighted the rapid transformation of Kerala’s retail landscape. Speakers estimated the state’s retail market size at between Rs 3.5 lakh crore and Rs 4.5 lakh crore annually.
Key trends driving growth in the sector include the expansion of organised retail, the widespread adoption of digital payments, the increasing demand for frozen and convenience foods, experience-led retail formats, growth in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, a rising preference for sustainable products, a greater focus on health and wellness, and the emergence of private-label brands.
The Kerala Retail Conclave event also witnessed the presentation of the Spice Cost Excellence Award. The Award winners are the following:
Women Entrepreneur of the Year: Sheela Kouchouseph Chittilappally: V star
Excellence in Social Responsibility: V-Guard
Excellence in Sustainable Business: CGH Earth
Digital Transformation Award: Make Your Own Perfume
Excellence in E-commerce & Digital Retail: My Designation
Excellence in Food & Beverage: Pavizham
Hospitality Brand of the Year: Misty Mountain Plantation Resort
Best Retail Chain of the Year: Pittappillil Agencies
Excellence in Export & Trade: Synthite Industries Ltd
Retail Brand of the Year: Mercely’s Ice Cream
Visionary Brand of the Year: Craze Biscuits
Kerala Global Brand of the Year: Kalyan Jewellers
Spice Coast Legacy Award: Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma)