Kerala's Milma targets Rs 10,000 cr turnover by 2030-31, eyes global expansion

KOCHI: Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) has set an ambitious target of achieving a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore by 2030-31, leveraging Kerala’s strong dairy ecosystem and expanding its domestic and international market presence, its chairman, K S Mani said.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Kerala Retail Conclave, organised by the Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) in association with Altacit Global in Kochi, he highlighted the significant investment opportunities available in Kerala’s dairy sector. “Kerala ranks third in the country in milk productivity, yet nearly 50 percent of the state’s milk requirement is met through imports from other states. This presents tremendous opportunities for investment and expansion in the dairy sector,” Mani said.

Milma recorded a turnover of Rs 4,344 crore in 2025-26 and continues to maintain a farmer-centric business model, with nearly 83 percent of its selling price being passed on directly to dairy farmers, he noted.

Outlining the federation’s growth strategy, Mani said Milma has entered into a strategic partnership with the Lulu Group to strengthen access to international markets. The federation is also expanding its reach through collaborations with leading e-commerce platforms across the country.