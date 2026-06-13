KTU records highest-ever success rate of 60.1 per cent in BTech exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a significant academic milestone, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has registered its highest-ever overall success rate in BTech examinations, with 60.1% of students clearing the 2026 exams. The results, announced on Friday by Higher Education Minister Roji M John, also showed strong performance in other professional programmes, with pass percentages of 76.1% for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), and 84.72% for Bachelor of Design (BDes).

The BTech pass percentage has shown a notable upward trend over the years, rising from 36.5% in 2019 to 51% in 2025. With a pass percentage of 60.1% in 2026, the university has achieved its highest-ever BTech result to date. A total of 30,810 students from 127 engineering colleges, representing 40 engineering programme, appeared for the examinations, with 18,515 candidates successfully completing the programme. The final semester examinations concluded on May 16.

The university completed the consolidation of the final semester examination results within 13 days. Following the consolidation of the seventh semester supplementary examination results, the complete results of the 2026 graduating batch were published within 26 days, marking one of the fastest result publication in the varsity’s history.

Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts, with 9,203 of the 11,937 female students successfully clearing the examinations, resulting in a 77.1% pass rate. In comparison, 9,322 of the 18,873 male students qualified, recording a 49.4% pass rate.