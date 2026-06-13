KTU records highest-ever success rate of 60.1 per cent in BTech exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Marking a significant academic milestone, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has registered its highest-ever overall success rate in BTech examinations, with 60.1% of students clearing the 2026 exams. The results, announced on Friday by Higher Education Minister Roji M John, also showed strong performance in other professional programmes, with pass percentages of 76.1% for Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT), and 84.72% for Bachelor of Design (BDes).
The BTech pass percentage has shown a notable upward trend over the years, rising from 36.5% in 2019 to 51% in 2025. With a pass percentage of 60.1% in 2026, the university has achieved its highest-ever BTech result to date. A total of 30,810 students from 127 engineering colleges, representing 40 engineering programme, appeared for the examinations, with 18,515 candidates successfully completing the programme. The final semester examinations concluded on May 16.
The university completed the consolidation of the final semester examination results within 13 days. Following the consolidation of the seventh semester supplementary examination results, the complete results of the 2026 graduating batch were published within 26 days, marking one of the fastest result publication in the varsity’s history.
Female candidates outperformed their male counterparts, with 9,203 of the 11,937 female students successfully clearing the examinations, resulting in a 77.1% pass rate. In comparison, 9,322 of the 18,873 male students qualified, recording a 49.4% pass rate.
A total of 1,376 students attained a CGPA of more than 9.0, while 6,309 students completed the programme with a CGPA above 8.0. Minister Roji congratulated all successful students and appreciated the engineering college principals, faculty members, camp officers, and University officials for their contributions towards the timely publication of the results.
KTU Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, controller of examinations (in-charge) Libeesh T M, registrar (in-charge) Gopin G, dean (academics) Vinu Thomas, joint director (academics), Bijoy Abraham, assistant director (academics) Surjith S, and deputy directors of examinations Anand and Salil Rosh were present on the occasion.
Top 5 performing colleges (based on pass %)
College of Engineering Trivandrum: 86.2%
LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Poojappura: 85.9%
Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science: 85.8%
Barton Hill Government Engineering College: 85.1%
Model Engineering College: 82.6% A total of 82 colleges recorded pass percentages above 40, while 62 colleges achieved pass percentages above 50.
BTech Honours
965 students qualified for the BTech Honours degree
BTech Minor
2,207 students qualified for a BTech Minor degree. A total of 310 students earned both Honours and Minors.