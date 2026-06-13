Lionel Messi’s mystery brew

When Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is spotted carrying a small gourd and metal straw, chances are he is sipping Yerba Mate. Various reports suggest that he prefers a Uruguayan blend of the brew.



The traditional South American beverage has long been a staple across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil. However, it has found a new global audience in recent years, thanks to the footballer’s fondness for it. With another World Cup season here, interest in the drink has once again kicked off. And packets have found their way to Indian markets as well.

Made from the dried leaves of Ilex paraguariensis, yerba mate is a herbal infusion known for its earthy flavour and caffeine kick. Its origins can be traced back to the indigenous Guarani and Tupi communities of South America, who consumed the drink for both refreshment and its perceived medicinal benefits long before European colonisation.



With colonisation, yerba mate moved beyond indigenous communities and entered commercial production, eventually becoming one of Paraguay’s most important commodities. Today, Brazil is the world’s largest producer of yerba mate, followed by Argentina and Paraguay.