Lionel Messi’s mystery brew

When Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is spotted carrying a small gourd and metal straw, chances are he is sipping Yerba Mate. Various reports suggest that he prefers a Uruguayan blend of the brew.
The traditional South American beverage has long been a staple across Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil. However, it has found a new global audience in recent years, thanks to the footballer’s fondness for it. With another World Cup season here, interest in the drink has once again kicked off. And packets have found their way to Indian markets as well.
Made from the dried leaves of Ilex paraguariensis, yerba mate is a herbal infusion known for its earthy flavour and caffeine kick. Its origins can be traced back to the indigenous Guarani and Tupi communities of South America, who consumed the drink for both refreshment and its perceived medicinal benefits long before European colonisation.
With colonisation, yerba mate moved beyond indigenous communities and entered commercial production, eventually becoming one of Paraguay’s most important commodities. Today, Brazil is the world’s largest producer of yerba mate, followed by Argentina and Paraguay.
Yet, the beverage’s significance extends far beyond trade or consumption. In many South American countries, yerba mate is deeply woven into everyday social life.
Friends, family members and even strangers often gather around a single serving, sharing the drink in a communal ritual where connection and conversation become the centre as much as the beverage itself.
Traditionally, yerba mate is prepared and served in a hollow gourd known as a calabash.
Drinkers take turns sipping from the same container through a metal straw called a ‘bombilla’, passing it around the group. For South Americans, hospitality is highly valued and offering someone a share of yerba mate is often considered a gesture of friendship.
Its adaptability is also a reason why it has gained so much popularity. While commonly consumed hot, yerba mate can also be served cold, mixed with fruit juices or prepared according to regional preferences. In Paraguay, for instance, a chilled version known as ‘tereré’ is especially popular during warmer months.
Growing global interest in the drink has also sparked debate about its health effects. Some enthusiasts claim it can aid weight loss, boost immunity and improve overall wellbeing, while others raise concerns about its caffeine content and potential health risks.
Experts recommend moderation. Vani Krishna, a lead clinical nutritionist, notes that consuming it excessively hot, regularly has raised health concerns in various studies.
“For most healthy adults, a cup of yerba mate can be safely enjoyed as an alternative to coffee. However, those with heart conditions should exercise caution, as its caffeine content may contribute to palpitations or an increased heart rate,” she says.
Like any caffeinated beverage, yerba mate comes with both benefits and limitations. Some are sceptical of the scale of its benefits.
“Its effects on weight loss may be just a placebo effect. But combining it with a nutritious diet and regular exercise can yield results, even though it is not a substitute for either,” says Smitha Pillai, a nutritionist. “A nutritious diet and regular exercise remain key to a healthy lifestyle.”
For millions across South America, its appeal lies not only in its flavour or stimulating qualities, but also in the sense of community it fosters.
Whether enjoyed in a bustling city square, around a family table or by a football legend on the world stage, yerba mate remains a drink that brings people together — one shared sip at a time.
Ingredients
2 tbsp dried yerba mate leaves
¼ cup cold water
1 cup hot water (below the boiling point)
Method
Health claims
Anti-inflammatory
Helps lower cholesterol
Improves exercise performance
Increases energy and focus
Cures swelling faster
Supports fat burning and appetite suppression
Desi alternatives
Aswagandha tea: Add water below the boiling point to a cup filled with ½ teaspoon of aswagandha powder. Let it steep for up to 5 minutes before serving.
Hibiscus tea: Bring water to a boil and add 4-5 petals of hibiscus, letting it simmer until it gains a vibrant red shade. Strain the petals, add honey, sugar or jaggery to taste and serve.
Shankupushpam tea: Made by soaking the petals of ‘shankupushpam’ or ‘butterfly pea’ in hot water till it slowly turns a deep and bright purple colour.
Note: Excessive consumption of any of these regularly or during sensitive times such as pregnancy is not recommended.