New film to document 21-day torment of ‘Emergency boys’

On August 6, 1976, police officers allegedly stormed the school and arrested 19 students who were on the campus. The children were taken to a police station and later lodged at the Palakkad Fort for 21 days.

“On the way to the police station, they physically assaulted us. We were between 13 and 16 years old. The abuse included punches to our backs, denying us food and water, and not allowing us to answer nature’s call,” says Narayanan.



“Top Emergency-era police officers V M Rajan and Jayaram Padikkal were from our area. A relative of Rajan and a local Congress leader wanted students of the school to change its political allegiance. The Emergency gave them the licence to act, and we were picked up in a flash raid.”



The students were eventually released following High Court directives — after 21 days. “When we returned, our world had changed. Our families bore the stigma. Some of us dropped out of school,” says Narayanan.

“Many struggled academically afterwards, though we somehow survived. Even today, we do not receive the pension granted to Emergency victims in some other states. Leave that aside — until this June, hardly anyone even knew our story, when we commemorated the 50th anniversary of the event.”