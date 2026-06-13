Pinarayi targets Rahul, says his politics weakens INDIA bloc

KOZHIKODE: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his political approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance and often ends up helping the BJP.

Responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi's reported remark at an INDIA alliance meeting that he would not hug Vijayan due to their political rivalry in Kerala, the former chief minister said he was not concerned about who hugs whom.

"But we all saw the the photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi. My objection is not to the act of hugging Modi itself. Rather, his remarks represent a particular political message. It reflects Rahul Gandhi's approach and how he views the INDIA alliance," Vijayan said.

The senior CPI(M) leader said the matter required detailed discussion and that he would not go into it at length now.

He said the INDIA alliance had reached a particular stage today.

"It is not only us, but also leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other major non-Congress parties, who raised objections during the meeting and spoke against the Congress position," he said.

Vijayan further said that people could see where the DMK stands now.

"The current situation has been created by the Congress approach, particularly by Rahul Gandhi's approach. The reality is that this approach does not strengthen the the INDIA alliance. As I have said before, it often ends up helping the BJP. Through such actions, Rahul Gandhi is creating a situation where he effectively becomes a facilitator of the BJP's interests," Vijayan said.

(With inputs from PTI)