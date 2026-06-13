Playing polikicks: Keralam's politicos too part of FIFA World Cup frenzy

‘I was a football player’
M V Govindan, CPM state secretary
Top pick: Argentina
World Cup football is something I watch as a ritual every four years. I have been a huge football fan since childhood. I was a player too. I played until the university level, but later shifted my focus to politics. I hope Argentina lifts the trophy again this year.
‘Watched World Cup final with Rahul Gandhi’
Chandy Oommen,
Congress MLA
Top pick: Argentina
I have been an ardent Argentina fan for long. The last World Cup final is my favourite memory of the tournament — Messi lifting the trophy. I had planned to go to Qatar to watch the World Cup, but it coincided with our Bharat Jodo Yatra. Still, it remains special because I got to watch the final with our leader, Rahul Gandhi.
‘World Cup always feels like a home affair’
Fathima Thahiliya, IUML MLA
Top pick: Brazil
I am rooting for Brazil this time. The World Cup always feels like a home affair. My father was a footballer and has headed a local club, Abhilash Arts and Sports Club, for nearly 50 years. During every World Cup, people from our locality would gather at our house and watch matches together from our long veranda. That is one of my strongest childhood memories. Following him, my brother and I also grew up loving football.
‘Saddest moment was Brazil’s 1-7 loss’
C P John, Minister of Transport (CMP)
Top pick: Brazil
I have been a strong Brazil supporter since Pele’s days. His bicycle kick is one of my favourite football memories. The saddest moment was Brazil’s 1-7 loss to Germany in 2014. There are two things the World Cup always reminds me of. One is the film ‘Escape to Victory’. Pele acted in it. Another memory is from 1986, when the CPM was going through a churn. We would argue all day, watch the match together at night, forgetting our differences.
‘I jumped over the wall at midnight to watch the match’
M B Rajesh, former CPM minister
Top pick: Spain
My favourite team has always been Argentina. But since Messi lifted the World Cup last time, I really wish Cristiano Ronaldo would win this one. Objectively speaking, Spain and France appear to be among the strongest contenders this year. My bet is on Spain.
One of my strongest memories is from the 1986 World Cup, when we bought our first TV set. I was attending an SFI residential camp during the quarter-final between Brazil and France. I jumped over the compound wall in the middle of the night and walked 5km to reach home and watch the match. It was a historic game in which both Zico and Platini missed penalties. The risk was worth it.
‘Captivated by Maradona’s skill’
P Rajeeve, former
CPM minister
Top pick: Argentina
Argentina has been my favourite team for a long time. In my childhood, I supported Holland. I used to be a big fan of Marco van Basten. However, I was captivated by Maradona and started supporting Argentina. Following his legacy, now it is Messi, of course.
‘Latin American football is beautiful’
Anoop Jacob, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies (KC-J)
Top pick: Brazil
My love for Brazil stemmed from being wowed by their style of play. Their football Samba was beautiful to watch. That is what I look forward to in every World Cup. Still, if you ask me who my favourite player is, it will always be Messi.
‘Always with Brazil’
K K Rema, RMP MLA
Top pick: Brazil
I have always been a Brazil supporter. Sadly, it’s been a while since they won. The last World Cup was one where I could watch many matches. I hope this year will be Brazil’s year.
‘Always a fan of Brazil’s Ronaldo’
Anoop Antony, BJP state general secretary
Top pick: Argentina
I am all for Argentina. During my college days, I was an ardent football fan. My favourite player, however, was and always will be Brazil’s Ronaldo. Among the current lot, Lionel Messi and Jude Bellingham. This time, I plan to organise large viewing sessions with party workers and residents of Tiruvalla.
‘I am a fan of Mbappe’
V Muraleedharan, BJP MLA
Top picks: Brazil and France
I have always been a football fan. During not-so-busy periods of my life, I would rarely miss a World Cup match. This time, I will especially follow Brazil and France, as they are my favourite teams. Among current players, I am a fan of Mbappe’s game.
‘I grew up playing the game’
K Surendran, former BJP state president
Top pick: France
I am looking forward to watching all the matches after the group stage. I come from a region where football is almost a faith. I grew up playing the game and absorbing its culture. I have already sorted out a list of matches I plan to watch involving major teams such as Brazil, Argentina, France, and Portugal. France is my favourite team, and I am backing Mbappe this time.
‘Pele is my all-time favourite’
Sobha Surendran, BJP national executive member
Top pick: Brazil
Pele is my all-time favourite. In the current era, I find Messi equally inspirational. One of my sons was football-crazy. He was my guide to the sport. But after an accident, he had to stop playing. Even now, however, our home remains a venue for football gatherings.