Playing polikicks: Keralam's politicos too part of FIFA World Cup frenzy

‘Saddest moment was Brazil’s 1-7 loss’

C P John, Minister of Transport (CMP)

Top pick: Brazil

I have been a strong Brazil supporter since Pele’s days. His bicycle kick is one of my favourite football memories. The saddest moment was Brazil’s 1-7 loss to Germany in 2014. There are two things the World Cup always reminds me of. One is the film ‘Escape to Victory’. Pele acted in it. Another memory is from 1986, when the CPM was going through a churn. We would argue all day, watch the match together at night, forgetting our differences.

‘I jumped over the wall at midnight to watch the match’

M B Rajesh, former CPM minister

Top pick: Spain

My favourite team has always been Argentina. But since Messi lifted the World Cup last time, I really wish Cristiano Ronaldo would win this one. Objectively speaking, Spain and France appear to be among the strongest contenders this year. My bet is on Spain.

One of my strongest memories is from the 1986 World Cup, when we bought our first TV set. I was attending an SFI residential camp during the quarter-final between Brazil and France. I jumped over the compound wall in the middle of the night and walked 5km to reach home and watch the match. It was a historic game in which both Zico and Platini missed penalties. The risk was worth it.

‘Captivated by Maradona’s skill’

P Rajeeve, former

CPM minister

Top pick: Argentina

Argentina has been my favourite team for a long time. In my childhood, I supported Holland. I used to be a big fan of Marco van Basten. However, I was captivated by Maradona and started supporting Argentina. Following his legacy, now it is Messi, of course.