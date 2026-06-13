Tom & Jerry turn ‘villains’ as 2011 hoax makes a comeback

For generations, Tom and Jerry have entertained audiences with their endless chase sequences and slapstick humour. Recently, however, the iconic cartoon duo found themselves at the centre of a very different kind of drama in which they have turned villains.



A WhatsApp forward accompanied by images of Tom and Jerry-themed keychains has been circulating widely on social media, warning people against accepting or purchasing such accessories.



The message claims that criminal gangs are distributing attractive keychains embedded with “tracking chips” that allow them to locate the user’s home and vehicles.



To make it appear credible, the message claims the warning has been sent by ‘Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC)’, and even lists helpline numbers. It ends with the familiar call to action: “Please share this information with your family and friends.”



And the gullible, of course, have been sincerely sharing the alert.

It is a classic viral hoax, says cybersecurity expert Nandakishore Harikumar. One of the biggest red flags, he points out, is the alleged source itself.



“AOCC is not a public body that releases advisories of this nature,” he says.

“If at all it were an airport-related issue, the advisory would typically come from the Airports Authority of India. If it were a matter of national security, it would be communicated by the Union ministry of home affairs.”



The motive behind the airport link is to make it sound more authentic and grave. “People tend to trust messages that appear to come from institutions associated with security,” Nandakishore notes.



“Once people see a phone number, an email address or an official-sounding designation, they are more likely to believe the content.”

He adds that the viral message is not entirely disconnected from reality. “Tracking and surveillance technologies do exist,” he says.



“Surveillance devices can take many forms. They can be hidden in buttons, belts and several other everyday objects. However, the existence of such technology does not automatically validate every alarming message circulating online.”



Drawing from his research, Nandakishore adds that this particular ‘Tom and Jerry’ message originated in 2011. “Back then, this was sent via email,” he smiles.



Sub-inspector A M Dara at the police Cyberdome notes a rise in such hoaxes. “We receive many such complaints these days,” he says.



Fake forwards ‘trending’ these days include ‘offers’ from jewellery and shopping brands. Many people have also been receiving fake challans from senders claiming to be the Motor Vehicles Department.



Dara stresses the importance of applying “basic logic” before forwarding content. “In the past, people would immediately return a random missed call. Today, most people think twice before doing that. Society needs to adopt a similar approach when dealing with viral messages,” he says.



“I may receive a WhatsApp forward and have no knowledge about the subject. Out of caution, I forward it to others. That is how misinformation spreads.”



Nandakishore believes social media companies also have a responsibility to strengthen systems that identify and limit misinformation. He points out that Meta previously relied on third-party fact-checking mechanisms to flag false content.



“The weakening of such systems has made it easier for misinformation to circulate unchecked across platforms,” he says.



Dara echoes similar concerns. “If a message has already been identified as false or harmful, there should be mechanisms to detect and curb its spread,” he says. “Social media platforms should develop automated systems capable of identifying misleading content before it reaches large audiences.”