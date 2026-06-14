After years of silence, UDF officially endorses Malappuram bifurcation

MALAPPURAM: For the first time, the UDF leadership in Malappuram has officially endorsed the long-standing demand for bifurcation of the district, signalling a major political shift on an issue that neither the Congress nor the IUML had previously taken up in an official capacity.
UDF district chairman KP Abdul Majeed told TNIE that the front would soon take up the matter with the state government.
The demand had earlier been championed by organisations such as Samastha, the Welfare Party and SDPI, all of which have argued that bifurcation is essential to address Malappuram's developmental challenges and administrative burden.
"The issue was discussed at the recent Malappuram UDF meeting. We have decided to meet Chief Minister VD Satheeshan and the concerned ministers to press our case.
"Malappuram continues to lag behind in development because resource allocation has not kept pace with its population growth. Bifurcation is the only practical solution to these longstanding issues," Abdul Majeed said.
Despite the UDF's endorsement, the IUML leadership appears cautious about formally embracing the demand. Malappuram district general secretary Abdul Hameed acknowledged that the matter was discussed at the UDF meeting but said the party had not yet taken a final decision on raising it before the government.
"It is true that the district faces serious developmental challenges, including the recent controversy over the inadequate number of KSRTC services. Bifurcation is necessary for the district's development. However, the IUML as a party has not yet discussed the matter in detail or decided to officially approach the government," he said.
The demand, however, has been gaining traction within the Muslim League itself. In May this year, the Youth League's Tirurangadi constituency committee passed a resolution seeking the creation of a new district with Tirurangadi as its headquarters.
In 2015, the Malappuram District Panchayat adopted a resolution calling for the division of the district, citing administrative overload and growing difficulties in service delivery.
The issue also found its way to the Assembly in 2019 when former IUML MLA K N A Khader argued that Malappuram had outgrown its existing administrative framework. Even before that, SDPI had organised hartals in the early 2010s to press for bifurcation.
More recently, Tirur MLA Kurukkoli Moideen proposed the formation of a new district by merging Tirur, Tirurangadi and Ponnani taluks, arguing that the coastal and central regions of Malappuram continued to remain neglected in terms of development and public services.
Apart from SDPI and the Welfare Party, both factions of Samastha have also publicly backed the demand for bifurcation.
Proponents of the move argue that Malappuram's massive population and geographical spread have placed extraordinary pressure on its administrative machinery.
Revenue offices, taluk administrations and district-level institutions handle exceptionally high workloads, often resulting in delays in welfare delivery and public services. Healthcare facilities function under constant strain, while policing and disaster management remain formidable challenges in a district characterised by dense population clusters and diverse terrain.
However, the proposal has consistently faced resistance from right-wing organisations. Leaders of Hindu Aikya Vedi have repeatedly opposed the demand and criticised Muslim organisations and sections of the Muslim League for raising the issue.
When the Kanthapuram faction of Samastha renewed the demand during its centenary celebrations, Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala questioned the move in a Facebook post, arguing that population control, rather than administrative reorganisation, should be the priority.