After years of silence, UDF officially endorses Malappuram bifurcation

MALAPPURAM: For the first time, the UDF leadership in Malappuram has officially endorsed the long-standing demand for bifurcation of the district, signalling a major political shift on an issue that neither the Congress nor the IUML had previously taken up in an official capacity.

UDF district chairman KP Abdul Majeed told TNIE that the front would soon take up the matter with the state government.

The demand had earlier been championed by organisations such as Samastha, the Welfare Party and SDPI, all of which have argued that bifurcation is essential to address Malappuram's developmental challenges and administrative burden.

"The issue was discussed at the recent Malappuram UDF meeting. We have decided to meet Chief Minister VD Satheeshan and the concerned ministers to press our case.

"Malappuram continues to lag behind in development because resource allocation has not kept pace with its population growth. Bifurcation is the only practical solution to these longstanding issues," Abdul Majeed said.

Despite the UDF's endorsement, the IUML leadership appears cautious about formally embracing the demand. Malappuram district general secretary Abdul Hameed acknowledged that the matter was discussed at the UDF meeting but said the party had not yet taken a final decision on raising it before the government.

"It is true that the district faces serious developmental challenges, including the recent controversy over the inadequate number of KSRTC services. Bifurcation is necessary for the district's development. However, the IUML as a party has not yet discussed the matter in detail or decided to officially approach the government," he said.