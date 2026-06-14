Centre issues notice to Kerala Waqf Board over disputed Munambam land

KOCHI: The Central government has issued a notice to the Kerala Waqf Board seeking an explanation for uploading the disputed Munambam land on the Umeed portal, the centralised digital registry of waqf properties. It has directed the board to respond within five days.

The notice follows complaints received by the Centre over the inclusion of around 404 acres of disputed land at Munambam in Ernakulam district on the portal. The land was reportedly entered into the registry last month using the Board’s special powers.

On the Centre’s notice, Kerala Waqf Board chairman K S Hamsa said the board would respond only after its meeting, which is scheduled for June 16.

Though TNIE reached out to Hamsa for more details, he was not available for comments.

It is also learned that the board has sought legal opinion on the issue and is expected to furnish its reply shortly after.

Members of the Ernakulam division of Kerala Waqf Board declined to comment.