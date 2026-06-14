Ex-devaswom pleader denies links with Sabarimala gold scam case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advocate K B Pradeep, who resigned as devaswom special pleader on Saturday amid controversy over his appointment, has denied any connection with the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft case being investigated by the SIT.

Speaking to TNIE, Pradeep said his association with the matter was limited to an earlier case taken up suo motu by the High Court on the basis of a report submitted by the devaswom special commissioner.

Pradeep said he had appeared for Pankaj Bhandari, chief executive officer of Chennai-based Smart Creations, after Bhandari was served notice by the court.

“That case has been closed. The SIT probe relates to a separate case. I have no connection with the ongoing investigation or with Bhandari,” he said.

Pradeep’s appointment as devaswom special pleader came under criticism from sections of the Congress and Left circles over his alleged political leanings and his past association with individuals linked to the Sabarimala gold theft controversy. He stepped down from the post a day after assuming charge.

Rejecting allegations that he was a BJP sympathiser, Pradeep said he had been an active KSU worker during his school and college years and had never worked for any other political party.

“Anyone can enquire about my past at Kerala Law Academy. I come from a Congress family. After entering the legal profession, I stepped away from active politics, though I continue to support the Congress,” he said.

Pradeep also dismissed criticism over social media posts in which he had shared message and photographs of PM Narendra Modi. “I shared photographs of the PM during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam port because I am a native of Thiruvananthapuram. I also shared his message on World Environment Day. That was not political,” he said.