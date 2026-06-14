Kerala govt’s WhatsApp group for VCs sparks row

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid university affairs slowly emerging as a potential flashpoint between Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the newly elected UDF government, the creation of a WhatsApp group by Higher Education Secretary B Ashok, with vice-chancellors and registrars of universities as members, has triggered a controversy.

The issue came to light after some vice-chancellors informally expressed displeasure over being added to the group. They viewed the move as an encroachment on university autonomy and questioned the propriety of using a WhatsApp group as a channel for government communication.

“Communicating official directions through a common WhatsApp group is unprecedented and sidesteps established administrative procedures,” a vice-chancellor told TNIE on condition of anonymity.

Defending the move, Ashok said the group was created to facilitate better coordination between universities and the government ahead of the presentation of the state Budget.