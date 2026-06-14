Major reshuffle likely in Kerala forest department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major reshuffle in the state forest department is expected following the recent changes in top bureaucracy with several senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers likely to be reassigned in the coming days, according to sources.

Sources indicated that Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) P Pukazhenthi is likely to be appointed as the State’s Chief Wildlife Warden. The post is currently regarded as one of the most significant assignments in the department, given its role in wildlife conservation and human-wildlife conflict management.

As part of the anticipated changes, former chief wildlife warden Pramod G Krishnan is expected to be moved to the Social Forestry wing.

Deepak Mishra is likely to be posted to the Planning Division, while Chandrasekhar is tipped to take charge of the Budget wing. Justin Mohan is also expected to be given charge of the administration wing, sources said.

While discussions on the postings have reportedly been finalised, the government is yet to issue formal orders. The transfer notification is expected to be released on Monday, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Officials declined to comment on the proposed changes.