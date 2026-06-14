‘No criminal angle’: Kerala police close 23 child death cases in Palakkad

KOCHI: After the deaths of 23 minor children in Palakkad district between 2003 and 2023 sparked alarm and prompted the Kerala High Court to seek a CBI probe, Kerala police have now concluded that none of the cases involved foul play. According to the force, 16 of those deaths were by suicide while seven were accidental. Some involved boys, while the remaining were of girls aged 13 and below.

According to a report filed with the HC, investigations revealed the suicides were the result of psychological distress, including emotional disturbance, frustration arising from unmet desires, fear of parental reprimand and other age-related vulnerabilities. Police stated that no evidence emerged warranting charges of abetment of suicide or any other cognisable offence.

The remaining seven deaths were conclusively determined to be accidental, based on inquest proceedings, postmortem examination and corroborative forensic evidence. “In none of these cases were any element of criminal culpability detected so as to attract penal provisions under the Indian Penal Code,” the report said.

There have been no objections to probe, final reports: police

The first case was reported in March 2003 at Mannarkad station and involved a 13-year-old boy who died by suicide after hanging himself from the ceiling fan in a bedroom of his house.The report filed by Palakkad district police chief Ajit Kumar said that after completing investigations into the 23 child death cases, final reports were submitted before respective sub-divisional magistrate courts, seeking sanction to dispose of the cases due to the absence of incriminating evidence. The magistrate courts, upon independent judicial scrutiny of the materials on record, accepted the final reports.