Pleader's resignation not enough; ex CM Vijayan seeks probe into access to Sabarimala case documents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday demanded a probe into whether former special government pleader KB Pradeep had accessed any sensitive documents related to the Sabarimala gold theft case during his brief tenure, asserting that his resignation alone does not resolve the issue.

Making serious allegations regarding the appointment of KB Pradeep, former counsel for Smart Creations in the Sabarimala gold theft case, as special government pleader for the Devaswom Department, Pinarayi criticised the appointment as being made in haste.

"Even though he has resigned, the issue does not end here. Clarity should be brought as to which all critical documents he had access to during the few hours he was in charge. If he had any such access, it should be probed into and action taken," he said at a press conference at the CPM headquarters here.

Refuting media reports that former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar had alleged he was deliberately summoned to Thiruvananthapuram during the Sabarimala women's entry issue to meet a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office, Pinarayi said his office at the time had no reason to remove him from Sabarimala.

Raising sharp criticism of CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam's remark about "idols coming up in the government", Pinarayi said the CPI leader should first examine such practices within his own party.

"Idol figures coming up is a very important issue and should be investigated. Every party that aligned with us has the responsibility to do that too. But (Binoy) should first check if such idols had appeared in the departments where his party members led," he said while responding to media queries.

While refraining from taking a clear position on who would become the Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Pinarayi said there was no issue on that front.

Reiterating the party's criticism of what it considers a soft approach towards SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan, Pinarayi maintained that his car journey with the community leader had not been viewed by the party as a wrong decision.

"Some remarks that (Vellappally) made were seen as anti-Muslim statements by Kerala society, against which the party made its own response. But a common internal criticism surfaced that the response was not befitting the gravity of the issue, which we will incorporate in spirit," he said.