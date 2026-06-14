Removal of DHS chief: ‘Kerala govt will take action if officers don’t cooperate’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Responding to the removal of Dr K J Reena from the post of Director of Health Services, Health Minister K Muraleedharansaid that the government will have to take action against those who do not cooperate with the government’s initiatives.
“You can call this an action or whatever, but when an important decision is being taken, shouldn’t the government or minister concerned know about it? How can an officer decide that service of doctors will not be provided in Sabarimala?” he asked.
Stating that the principal secretary of the department has handed over a note pointing out that her tenure of three years has been completed, the minister added her leave application during a crucial period was not the reason for this action.
Calling this a shock, Dr Reena said that a person like her with an experience of over 30 years deserved a better exit from the service. “Unlike what is being spread now that I applied for a leave of 15 days, I have applied for a leave of two-and-a-half days, that too due to health reasons. Just before the order was issued, I discussed the updates of the Nipah outbreak with the health minister. I don’t know why this action was taken,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Left camp, including two former health ministers, has already criticised the government’s move. Calling this an irresponsible decision from the government at a crucial time, former health minister Veena George said that such moves that dishearten the employees is a challenge to the people.
“When the state is facing crises from multiple communicable diseases, it is inappropriate to change the DHS. This is the same director who performed well during the 2023 Nipah prevention activities,” she wrote on Facebook.
Condemning the move, former minister P K Sreemathi urged that the transfer order should be taken down immediately.